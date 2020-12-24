BY SIKAILE C SIKAILE
SOME ZAMBIANS KILLED BY THE PF GOVERNMENT UNDER EDGAR LUNGU
1.Mapenzi Chibulo–UPND
2.Grazier Matapa—UPND

3.Vespers Shimuzhila–UNZA STUDENT
4.Lawrence Banda–UPND
5.Mukonka Malesu– UNZA/UPND
6. Mwendamei—UPND
7. Mbanga——UPND
8. Mark Choonga–ZAF officer
9. Obed Bwalya Kasongo–NDC

10. Kennedy Mudenda–Pupil
11. Frank Mugala–Pupil
12. Hardly—UPND

13.Joseph Kaunda–UPND
14. Nsama Nsama –state Prosecutor

We have the long list of citizens who the administration of Mr Lungu, Kampyongo, Kanganja, Lusambo and others have successfully ended their lives in cold blood.
SIKAILE C SIKAILE
Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

LATEST NEWS

Load more

5 COMMENTS

  1. If ECL does not Fire Kampyongo and Kanganja within 24 hours, you will be justified to conclude that these killings were sanctioned from State House!

    • You just mentioned a few but what about those that were mardered during gassing period?
      Lungu has killed many CITIZENS THAN ANY OTHER SEATING PRESIDENTS. HE IS A MURDERER.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here