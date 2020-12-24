BY SIKAILE C SIKAILE

SOME ZAMBIANS KILLED BY THE PF GOVERNMENT UNDER EDGAR LUNGU

1.Mapenzi Chibulo–UPND

2.Grazier Matapa—UPND

3.Vespers Shimuzhila–UNZA STUDENT

4.Lawrence Banda–UPND

5.Mukonka Malesu– UNZA/UPND

6. Mwendamei—UPND

7. Mbanga——UPND

8. Mark Choonga–ZAF officer

9. Obed Bwalya Kasongo–NDC

10. Kennedy Mudenda–Pupil

11. Frank Mugala–Pupil

12. Hardly—UPND

13.Joseph Kaunda–UPND

14. Nsama Nsama –state Prosecutor

We have the long list of citizens who the administration of Mr Lungu, Kampyongo, Kanganja, Lusambo and others have successfully ended their lives in cold blood.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist