BY SIKAILE C SIKAILE
SOME ZAMBIANS KILLED BY THE PF GOVERNMENT UNDER EDGAR LUNGU
1.Mapenzi Chibulo–UPND
2.Grazier Matapa—UPND
3.Vespers Shimuzhila–UNZA STUDENT
4.Lawrence Banda–UPND
5.Mukonka Malesu– UNZA/UPND
6. Mwendamei—UPND
7. Mbanga——UPND
8. Mark Choonga–ZAF officer
9. Obed Bwalya Kasongo–NDC
10. Kennedy Mudenda–Pupil
11. Frank Mugala–Pupil
12. Hardly—UPND
13.Joseph Kaunda–UPND
14. Nsama Nsama –state Prosecutor
We have the long list of citizens who the administration of Mr Lungu, Kampyongo, Kanganja, Lusambo and others have successfully ended their lives in cold blood.
SIKAILE C SIKAILE
Good Governance and Human Rights Activist
If ECL does not Fire Kampyongo and Kanganja within 24 hours, you will be justified to conclude that these killings were sanctioned from State House!
God’s people do not die in vain. . . .ba pf should always remember this!
You just mentioned a few but what about those that were mardered during gassing period?
Lungu has killed many CITIZENS THAN ANY OTHER SEATING PRESIDENTS. HE IS A MURDERER.
Please include the Barotseland activists
Disheartening