By Florence Muyunda cic Private Reporter.

LIVINGSTONE MAN CHARGED WITH 3 COUNTS FOR OVERTAKING WINA’S MOTORCADE.

The 37-year-old man of Livingstone, who compromised Vice President, Inonge Wina’s security detail, by overtaking her motorcade, has been charged with 3 offences, under the Road Traffic Act.

This was on November 24, 2020, during Wina’s recent visit to Livingstone.

The accused, Innocent Shula has since appeared before Livingstone Senior Magistrate, Trevor Kasanda.

In count one, Shula is charged with the offence of dangerous driving, contrary to section 1-hundred and 55 of the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002.

Shula is, in the second count, charged for failing to obey a police officer’s signal, by driving recklessly and dangerously overtaking the Vice President’s motorcade.

And in the third count, Shula is charged with the use of unregistered motor vehicle on a public road without certification.

Particulars of the offence are that on the material day, Shula, who was driving an unregistered Toyota Mark X, recklessly used a public road, without regard to the circumstances of the case, condition and the use of the road.

Credits: Lusaka Times.