A WOMAN’S plan to make her husband jealous by hiring another man to send her love messages has backfired and landed her in court.

This was heard in the Livingstone Local Court when Lloyd Lyanukwabalula sued Risford Miyoba for adultery.

“My wife has saved Miyoba’s number in her phone as ‘Babe’.

But Muchindu(wife) told the court that the text messages in her phone are not from her lover, reports Sunday Mail.

“I have been complaining to my husband that he has an affair with another woman and he said I can also go ahead and have a relationship with another man if I wanted. So I hired this friend.”