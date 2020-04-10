The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia has expressed worry that load shedding will cripple the good initiative of digital learning.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says learning via digital platforms such as television is welcome but fears it will be a challenge due to increased hours of load shedding.

In a statement availed to Diamond News, ZESCO Limited has announced the increase of load shedding hours from 12 to 15 hours due to loss of supply from one of its independent producers.

Mr. Chansa has also urged General Education Minister David Mabumba to consider extending educational programs to Provincial based Radio Stations and Community Radio Stations to cater for poor learners in villages.