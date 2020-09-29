LUAPULA BUS ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF UPND OFFICIAL.

Mwense constituency’s UPND KASENGU ward secretary Moses Mpundu is dead. Mr. Mpundu is among six people who lost their lives yesterday after the bus they were travelling on belonging to VIDA Logistics Transport of Ndola collided head on with a motorcycle few kilometers from Kashiba.

UPND Mwense constituency Chairman John Bwaanga comfirmed the news to CIC and in a media statement, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the development and stated that the accident happened on Monday around 07:00 hours on the Mwense-Mansa road in Luapula Province involving a Zhong Tong bus registration number AIB 3978 property of VIDA Logistics Transport of Ndola which was being driven by Kendrick Simusokwe of Kitwe.

Katongo said the accident happened when the driver of the bus was avoiding a pothole and went to the right side where he collided with the rider identified as Kalemfu Winston aged 22 years who was coming from the opposite direction. She said due to the impact, the rider died on the spot together with five other passengers who were trapped.

Mr. Mpundu was travelling to the Copperbelt to attend his sister’s funeral. Mr. Mpundu, 38 is survived by a wife and six children. Funeral gathering for the late is being held at Mwanda village in Mwense District.

CIC PRESS TEAM