LUNGU MUST BE PROSECUTED FOR TREASON

There is a debate going on that I feel is misdirected. The people are saying no to third term, in reference to Mr. Lungu’s candidature for 2021. This matter is very straight forward, so let us respond to Edgar Lungu using his level of thinking.

The real argument is not in the term but, holding office twice. So, if Mr. Lungu is allowed to contest and God forbid wins next years elections, he would have held the office thrice which is unconstitutional and criminal.

Therefore, if he continues arguing that he never held office in 2015, then he must be prosecuted for treason like the Linyunga Ndambo Administrator General who is serving jail term for being sworn in for barotseland.

Lungu should stop acting funny. He was not finishing Mr. Sata’s term in 2015 as he himself argues together with his handlers. Mr. Sata’s term ended in that London Hospital. You can’t finish someone else’s term when you appointed your own cabinet and appointed your own Generals and so on and so forth.If he still argues he never held office all those people he appointed from the vice President must pay back the money they earned and be prosecuted for obtaining money by false pretences, a situation which may put others under serious criminal charges like treason for those in very sensitive areas such as security. Because they were appointed by a person who never held office.

In simple terms, my reminder to Mr. Lungu, is that, we say No to holding office more than twice. Don’t be lied to by the people around you who some of them have already arranged on how they will run away from Zambia. Be extra careful, because bootlickers are cruel people who can tell their masters that, master, you look like an angel when in reality their masters are demons.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

