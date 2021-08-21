LUNGU’S LAST MINUTE PRESIDENTIAL PARDON IS A SHOCKING CASE ….LAST ACT OF ABUSE OF OFFICE. – MSONI

The reckless exercise and the pardoning of criminals who have committed heinous crimes by the outgoing President Edgar Lungu is a treacherous betrayal for the justice of their victims.

It is deeply disconcerting and disappointing to note that some of the perpetrators of these despicable crimes have not even served a considerable period of time in prison to merit the benefit of a presidential pardon.

We urge the outgoing President to feel for the victims of the crimes than to rush and sympathize with the plight of the perpetrators of the heinous crimes.

In a nutshell, this is a shocking case of the last act of abuse of office by the outgoing president through the reckless use and exercise of the clemency of mercy for dangerous criminals.

Nason Msoni