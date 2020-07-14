LUSAKA LAWYER HAIMBE TAKES ON ATTORNEY GENERAL LIKANDO KALALUKA AND 4 OTHERS

By Rick Nchito

Prominent Lusaka Lawyer Mulambo Haimbe this morning took on Attorney General Likando Kalaluka and 4 other lawyers in the case in which UPND Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has sued the Attorney General in a bid to halt further debate on Bill 10 because it lapsed on 4th June 2020.

The matter came up for hearing before Honouable Justice Newa today 14th July 2021.

Present at the hearing was Lusaka Lawyer Mulambo Haimbe who is representing Hon Mwiimbu while Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, Chief State Advocate Joe Simachela, Principle State Advocate Francis Mwale, Principle State Advocate C Mulonda and Senior State Advocate D Mwinamo were all on the other side representing the State and the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Haimbe who is also incoming Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central Constituency on the UPND ticket took the four lawyers to task with his arguments.

And after hearing arguments on both sides, the Judge reserved her ruling to a date to be advised.