THE SPARK IGNITED BY THE MATERO MP AND HIS COUNCILLOR.

The alleged illegal allocation of land dispute has opened a Pandora’s Box.

The Lusaka Mayor along with The Kitwe Mayor and all of their councillors have been suspended for 3 Months due to the altercation between the MP for Matero and his councillor Ba Anne.

The Ministry Of Local Government has suspended ALL of them in an effort to ascertain the FACTS.