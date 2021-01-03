LUSAKA WOMAN WITH A THREE MONTHS OLD BABY ALMOST KILLED BY HUSBAND

A 23 year old woman was yesterday morning badly assaulted by her husband after she tried to stop him from spending the whole K250 on beer as that was the only money the family had.

Police confirmed Shekele Miriam Likwanya was yesterday badly beaten by her husband after she tried to stop him from going out to drink beer spending the whole money in the house while abandoning her home alone with a three months old baby.

The husband who was on the run was later apprehended is currently in police custody.