By Nason Msoni

The wilful and unfortunate ignorance being exhibited by PF ministers is deeply worrying and perhaps it explains why we are in this terrible situation as a Country.

How can a Minister who ought to be knowledgeable of the constitution of the country be talking of a President remaining in office beyond 2026.

We think that such statements and political assertions amount to treason.

We urge law enforcement agencies to take keen interest in statements that have the potential of plunging the country into chaos seriously.

It is surly a fundamental breach of the highest order for a serving Minister to show such contempt and disregard for the constitution of the republic of Zambia.

As Minister he swore to protect the very constitution he is publicly disparaging and shredding.

This statement attributed to hon Bowman Lusambo is very unfortunate and gives the impression that president Edgar Lungu will circumvent the constitution to remain in office in perpetuity.