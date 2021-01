LWANDAMINA EYING THE TOP CHELSEA JOB

Zambian coach George Lwandamina says he is ready for the Chelsea job if approached by the Chelsea Board and Management.

With less than 24 hours after the sacking of Chelsea Head Coach and club legend Frank Lampard, Lwandamina believes a move to the London club can be a dream come true.

“I am ready for the job if called upon. Who can say no to such an offer. It can be a dream come true,” tweeted Lwandamina.