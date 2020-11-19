JOHANNESBURG – A Centurion property, valued at R5.5-million and owned by fugitives Mary and Shepherd Bushiri, has been forfeited to the state after the pair violated their bail conditions by leaving South Africa.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi asked for the Bushiris to be called three times at their hearing on Thursday.

This was down to record in court that the Bushiris were not present.

The couple’s legal team in South Africa said they were not informed of their movements and only know what they have seen in the media.

The magistrate ruled that the Bushiris have forfeited their property which was tied to their bail to the state.

Source: eNCA