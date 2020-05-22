BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Dr. Jane Ansah, has finally resigned from her position after several attempts by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to force her to leave office for mismanaging 2019 presidential poll.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the state broadcaster MBC, Ansah has said she has written President Peter Mutharika of her intention to step down.

She said she leaves the MEC with a clear conscious and convinced that she had done a good job.

Dr. Ansah told Zodiak media earlier that she would quit if the courts found fault with the management of the May 2019 election.

Both the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal found gross problems with how the commission, under her leadership, administered the process.

Both courts found the MEC to have been incompetent in the manner it run the May 2019 presidential election.

However, Ansa has said her decision has not been based on pressure that was mounted by the HRDC demonstrations but because she respects the law.

As we went to press Malawi President Peter Mutharika has not yet indicated whether he will accept her resignation..