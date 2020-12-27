MAN EATS WITH WIFE’S BOYFRIEND

A MAN has narrated before the Kabushi Local Court how his wife made him become friends with her boyfriend.

Samuel Chirwa, 34, a resident of Mushili Township, told the court that his wife, Gladys Kabando, 30, made him eat food with his rival because she did not want him to suspect that she had a relationship with the man.

Chirwa wanted the Kabushi Local Court to dissolve the marriage on grounds that his wife had extramarital affairs.

He said his wife brought the man to their bar and cooked food which she made them eat together.

He said after drinking beer, they would take him home while his wife and her boyfriend went somewhere to enjoy each other.

“She made him become so close to me that I would not suspect that she had a sexual relationship with him.

This woman has a lot of men and at some point she even dated my driver and admitted to have slept with him,” he said.

(SOURCE: ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL)