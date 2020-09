A man of Lusaka who lost his manhood after criminals attacked him has gone into depression while receiving treatment at the University Teaching Hospital.

UTH Public Relations Officer, Natalie Mashikolo says this is because the patient, Abednego Katuka has now come to his senses and realized that his manhood is missing.

Ms. Mashikolo says Mr. Katuka is refusing to eat.

Last month, Mr. Katuka was attacked by criminals at Church Road Flyover Bridge and had his manhood completely cut off.