MANHUNT FOR SUSPECTED KILLER OF DR. TEMBO-PITTERS LAUNCHED

October 28, 2020 – Police in Lusaka received a report of a missing person in which it was reported that a female identified as Dr. Tasila Tembo aged 47 of Plot number 1732 Meanwood, Ibex Hill went missing. This occurred on October 24, 2020 around 16 hours.

investigations into the matter were instituted and on October 27, 2020 at 13 hours police discovered the body of a woman who was later identified as Dr. Tasila Tembo. The body was found in a decomposed state covered with leaves in Nanking Army Training Centre in Mikango area.

The body was temporarily buried at a traditional burial site in Mikango area awaiting Postmortem to be conducted today at the University Teaching Hospital.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect who has been identified as Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba aged 33 of Zambia Army in Lusaka.

We appeal to members of the public who may have the information of the whereabouts of the suspect to report to any police station.

Danny Mwale

Acting Police Spokesperson