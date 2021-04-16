An Atlanta man has broken the internet after he went all out while popping the big question to his girlfriend. He proposed with not just one, but five glittering engagement rings.

Speaking to NBC News, the bride-to-be, Brittney Miller, said she was caught off-guard by the events that unfolded that day as her fiancé made her believe they were heading to an Easter weekend wine tasting date. Instead, her fiancé William Hunn took her to an airport where he had arranged for a helicopter ride to view the city from the top.

The surprises did not end there. After landing on a helipad following the aerial tour, the couple were met by some close friends. And that was when Miller said things started to add up. “When I saw them come up to the rooftop, my heart just dropped … all I could think was, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s about to happen, it’s about to happen,’” she said.

In the video of the proposal, a friend of Hunn can be seen holding five rings while he serenades her with sweet words before taking the knee and popping the big question. “I thought I knew what love was until you came back into my life,” he says. “Not only did you help me realize that I don’t want to live without you, but I realized that I can’t live without you. I have to have you. And I have to spend the rest of my life with you.”

After an emotional Miller says yes, Hunn tells her, “You can try all five or pick one.” Miller reportedly picked a custom rectangular-cut diamond ring that Hunn had coincidentally used for a 30-day pre-engagement video montage. Miller also said they had initially gone ring shopping and had selected the five rings to eventually scale down to her final choice but was surprised her beau offered all to her.

“If he had just had our family come from out of state to meet for the first time, and surprised me with one ring, I would have been just as happy,” she told NBC News. “But he wanted to make it very very unique and special, and he did that.”

The couple crowned off the big day with an engagement party with family and friends. The proposal has since gone viral, with the pictures and videos of the big day amassing thousands of likes and views on Instagram.

