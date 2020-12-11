Mangochi, Malawi: Man sexually assaults 3 sisters, impregnates 1

Malawi Police in Monkey Bay, Mangochi have arrested a 33-year-old man for defiling three sisters and impregnating one of them in the process.

The police have identified the man as Petros, 33, from Monkey Bay in Mangochi district, saying the defilement took place in August this year.

Petros is alleged to have been enticing the two identical twins aged 12, and their elder sister who ended up pregnant, by giving them juices and chips after cleaning his house.

Things were revealed one the mother of the girls noted that one of the girls was having difficulties when answering to the call of nature.

Hospital tests confirmed the girls were defiled and one pregnant.

“After quizzing them, they all mention one man Petros,” the mother said and reported the matter to Police.

The twins told the parents that the man was forcing them to sleep at his house.

According to Monkey Bay police officer in charge, senior superintendent Charles Mpezeni, the case was referred to the regional prosecution office to bring trust and transparency.

“We are treating both cases with urgency and will also appear in court on 17th December 2020 but at the moment the suspect is on court bail,” she said.

Source: Nyasa Times