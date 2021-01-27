By Wendson Mavoro

Marcopolo Tiles Company Limited has recorded 500 million kwacha revenue for the financial year 2020.

Marcopolo Tiles Company Limited Chief Financial Officer Frank Mulenga says the company has been recording an average of 40 percent profit in the last four years.

Mr. Mulenga adds that the company remains committed to supporting Zambian entrepreneurs by sourcing 95 percent of raw materials.

And Economics Association of Zambia President Lubinda Habazoka has hailed Marcopolo Tiles Company Limited for supporting Zambian entrepreneurs through its local content policy.

Dr. Haabazoka was speaking during the tour of the Marcopolo Tiles Company Limited Headquarters in Lusaka.