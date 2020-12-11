By Anthony Shoko.

MARRIAGE AND RELATIONSHIP

TY2 SMILE HIT MAKER.

When Ty2 separated with his first wife, he never took his marriage issues to social media. Neither did his Ex wife took her broken marriage stuff to social media.

I just love how Ty2 and his Ex wife handled their marriage issues maturely. I didn’t hear Ty2 insulting his Ex wife on social media or his Ex wife insulting him and his father. They started their love life in peace and ended in peace. They never forced each other to be together when things could not work out.

Later on Ty2 married another woman and his Ex Wife got married to another man. Chapwa life goes on.

Young couples, you can learn something from Ty2 and his Ex wife. Social media can’t solve your marriage or relationship issues. Keep your marriage issues, misunderstandings or differences private like Ty2 and his Ex wife.

May God continue blessing Ty2 and his second wife and may God continue blessing his Ex wife with her second husband.

We don’t have to fight or insult each other especially our parents when things can not work out for both of us. We started in peace and we should end in peace. Things that are meant to be will never be forced. Learn to let go. Never use social media to express your anger or displeasure over your partner. When all is said and done, move on with your life and mind your own business!

Never cause injury to your partner when the marriage or relationship is over. Never wish them bad. Never make their life difficult. Just leave them alone and mind your own business.

PEACE BE STILL AND GOD BLESS!