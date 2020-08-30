MARRIED WOMAN SAVED HER BOYFRIEND AS “UNCLE FROM SOLWEZI” IN HER PHONE

A MARRIED woman of Mushili township in Ndola saved her boyfriend’s phone number as ‘Uncle from Solwezi’, a Kabushi Local Court has heard.

This is barely one year after Jenifer Nalondwa, 24, has been married to Chishala Lubinda, 29, according to facts in court.

The matter came to light when Lubinda sued Remmy Nkosi, 42, of Chifubu Township seeking compensation for adultery with his wife.

But the defendant, Nkosi, said he knew the woman and that she was not married.

“I didn’t know that she was married and I would go to her relatives and they would welcome me,” he said.

(Source: Zambia Daily Mail)