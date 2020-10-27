By Simon Mwewa Lane

MATHEW MOHAN BUILT A GROCERY SHOP INSIDE MUKOBEKO PRISON.

I knew Mathew many years ago when we were teenagers. He was always a generous guy that everyone seemed drawn to.

My last recollection of Mathew was me having a conversation with him about Universities 35yrs ago.

Many years later I heard of a “Mohan” that had been convicted for the murder of Cyclone Hardware director, Sajid Itowala in 2009. At the time, I didn’t realise that it was the same Mathew Mohan from my childhood.

It’s been 11 years and Mathew is still in Prison but he hasn’t been idle. He has built a well stocked grocery shop within the Prison Compound of Mukobeko and he has created employment for several inmates.

While we all mourn and abhor the murder of Mr. SAJID…we celebrate Mohan’s innovation and grit.

SMLtv

#Mohan #SMLtvNews