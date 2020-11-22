22/11/202

Lusaka

The National Democractic Congress (NDC) president yesterday bid farewell to his long standing political comrade, Mr. Amos Chewe, who until his death was NDC Luanshya District treasurer since the formation of NDC. Mr Chewe was also congregation treasurer for United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Mpatamatu congregation as well as a member of the Men’s Christian Fellowship (MCF).

The NDC president lamented the passing of Mr Chewe. He described him as a man that believed in good political adminstration, prudent political engagements based on service delivery and keeping of campaign promises like Dr Kambwili practiced.

Dr Kambwili lamented the bad politics currently practiced especially by aspiring candidates for the Roan constituency seat.

“It is hypocritical for politicians to start fighting to finance funerals whenever elections are near. Let us be sincere show leadership by fulfilling campaign promises and service delivery to the people. You can not be fighting to buy coffins at every funeral just because elections are around the corner” said Dr Kambwili.

It is from this cause that he assured the mourners and nation that at an appointed time, he will lead this country.

“It is sad that each time Zambians wake up, they find essential commodity prices increased. Cooking oil, bread, tomatoes, etc are always increasing in price. This is all because of luck of prudent leadership we have in this country. But I pray that God gives Dr Kaunda, Mr Rupiah Banda and president Lungu more life to come and witness what my presidency will be like. Presidency that will ease and improve life for the citizenry” said Dr. Kambwili.

He thanked his followers country wide for remaining firm and increasing in numbers regardless of challenges faced.

“God has His own way of doing things. I have just returned from Germany (jail), Mandela, KK and many other leaders endured it. I will not give up but keep thanking God. Look how NDC has continued growing even after my incarceration, the future is very bright”

He further called on the bereaved family to look to God during this trying time and unite as a family.

Issued by :Chipoka Mulenga NDC deputy spokesperson

Image may contain: 5 people, people standing and outdoor, text that says ‘Debs Photography’