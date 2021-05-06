Chipolopolo boss Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević is currently in Europe checking on players with Zambian roots with the view of convincing them to play for the Copper Bullets.

Following Zambia’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for a third straight time, the attention has shifted to the World Cup qualifiers and with little time to prepare, Micho is making sure he leaves no stone unturned.

Zambia was drawn in Group B alongside Tunisia, Mauritania, and Equatorial Guinea.

In the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, Zambia conceded 12 goals, the most in their group, and Micho openly talked about how porous his defense has been hence he will be looking to reinforce the back four before June. In that vein, Micho is expected to hand England-born Frankie Chisenga Musonda his first call up to the Zambia national team.

The ZamFoot Crew understands that the 23-year-old is currently working on his paperwork to be able to represent Zambia.

Micho is also expected to hold talks with British defender of Zambian descent Jadel Katongo who plays for Manchester City U18 in the U18 Premier League.

The 16-year-old has already featured for the Three Lions U-15 and U-16 teams making a combined four appearances in 2019.

Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic’s boys start their World Cup qualification journey with a date away in Mauritania in the first weekend of June between 5-8. A week later, 11-14 June Chipolopolo host Group B favorites and perennial World Cup campaigners Tunisia.

The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations champions will travel to Equatorial Guinea on matchday three which shall be followed by Nzalanga Nacional visiting Zambia in back-to-back battles between September 1-4 and 5-7.

Chipolopolo has another home game against Mauritania between October 6-9 before traveling away to Tunisia for the final qualification match between October 10-12, 2021.

The winners of Zambia’s Group B and the other nine groups will face off in a two-legged playoff to decide the FIVE (5) who shall make it to Qatar.

