MICHO’S GOOD-BYE MESSAGE TO ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL FOLLOWERS
“I am grateful to the Zambian people, the players, coaches, officials and the fans who supported me in various ways during my stay. All the positive experience with Chipolopolo Zambia I will use in my career ahead and would like to wish all the best to Zambia,” Micho says.
=== MILUTIN ‘MICHO’ SREDOJEVIC ===
Former Chipolopolo Head Coach
Those who fail to achieve to the satisfaction of the country should be dropped and replaced with others who are capable of doing better.
In sports, we change coaches who are not achieving desired results. In business, we change management teams are not making profit for the shareholders.
If you augue that even if we bring another leader, nothing will change, then let’s continue with Micho for another five years.
Mr. Mwata it’s not a matter of change from food to feacal matter! Even if somebody is of worse quality ati we change! Some jobs are not technical , but populust, so don’t think if Micho is changed then change can take place anywhere! Why do you hurt yourselves over people who don’t even have leadership qualities! Advise him to concentrate on enjoying his stolen money!