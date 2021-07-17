MICHO’S GOOD-BYE MESSAGE TO ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL FOLLOWERS

“I am grateful to the Zambian people, the players, coaches, officials and the fans who supported me in various ways during my stay. All the positive experience with Chipolopolo Zambia I will use in my career ahead and would like to wish all the best to Zambia,” Micho says.

=== MILUTIN ‘MICHO’ SREDOJEVIC ===

Former Chipolopolo Head Coach