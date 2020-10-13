NEWS ALERT!

MINING ACTIVITIES IN BAROTSELAND

By kangwanda muchembele

We have continued receiving very credible information about the activities of a Zambian registered Company allied to Anglo American PLC which has been engaging in what they are calling Mineral ‘Exploration’ in Sichili and Mulobezi areas of Barotseland. We would like to suggest that people considers taking up this matter and seek clarification from The BRE as to what is happening exactly and who has given them this authority.

We have heard stories of how similar things are done in Zambia where they have continued losing their Mineral Wealth to Companies that continue engage in the pretext of so-called Exploration but they have actually been Mining and getting minerals. This is the information we are getting about what is happening in Sichili. We are not completely certain as to whether this has the Blessings of Namuso or The American Homecoming Heritage Restoration Group especially considering the company that is doing this is Zambian registered. We should tread carefully so as not to ascribe or apportion blame on Our Brothers and Sisters The African Americans before we gather the facts as this may play right into the hands of the enemy who seeks to drive a wedge of division between Barotseland and Them and frustrate Our much needed economic Cooperation with them.

We are told when queried this Company is referring people to Lusaka as the source of their authority.

As BET, we have a plan that will target Mining by having a heavy stake in Investing in the Rich Mineral wealth of The Nation of Barotseland hence we cannot take this matter lightly. We urgently need to follow up on this issue through the BRE representatives hereon and get an official position statement on the matter. The activities of this Company need to be more closely monitored in order to ensure they do not perpetually engage in what they are calling ‘Exploration’ when in actual fact they could be Extracting Our Mineral Wealth without us knowing. We do appreciate how Exploration by its very nature sometimes involves getting Samples for analysis and testing but when this goes on for too long then we should get concerned. We equally need to establish whether their activities are not irreparably harming the Living Environment and causing unnecessary displacement of Our people who live in and around the areas where they are Mining. How are people’s agriculture fields being affected by what this Company is doing in these areas? We shall not be told or sedated and euthanized with the same old Zambian story of they are providing employment for Our local people. We know what is more important ,Our Mineral Wealth and where the Revenue generated from it will be used.

Our members on BBN platform who are close to the areas where this is happening t may they come forward so that they can be tasked to get on the ground and gather more information and report back to BET. Is the activity of this Company ultimately going to Develop Barotseland or Zambia? We have lessons of How the Mining activities and f Zambia’s North Western Province may not be benefiting that place as much. We should not make the same mistake.

We have always told these people that “We are Going to Develop Barotseland but Not the Zambian Way.” May we treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and demands.

“Life does not accord one the chance to make all the mistakes so as to learn from them. Sometimes others have to make the mistakes so that you learn from them.”

Kozo Malozi Shangwee👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿