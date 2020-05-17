A POLICE reservist of Kabangwe police post who was reported missing has been found dead.

The body has been discovered in 15 Miles area.

Nathan Mhango, who used to operate a taxi, went missing on Monday after an unknown person called him to pick him.

A family member Osborne Nyirenda has told The Sun that the body of Mr. Mhango was discovered in Mungule area yesterday.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the incident in a statement.

She said that the body was found in decomposed state and that postmortem was conducted on the scene.

It is believed that on Monday, Mr. Mhango was called by unknown person to pick him but never returned home and his phone went off.

Two days later his wife reported the matter to Ngwerere police station.

On Thursday his vehicle was discovered in Kabwe.

