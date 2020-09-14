The body of a missing girl has been found in a wardrobe after a 12-day search, with neighbours then allegedly killing the murder suspect.

Boipelo Sesele, nine, disappeared while playing with other children on September 1 in Free State province in South Africa.

Witnesses said she had been speaking to a tall man in overalls before going with him to a tuck shop and was never seen alive again.

Members of the community went to investigate a shack not far from the child’s home after kids complained about a bad smell on Saturday afternoon, police have said.

However, the owner of the premises is said to have appeared and been attacked, later succumbing to his injuries.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele said local children allegedly complained of a “bad smell from a shack not far from Biopelo’s home”.

They alerted adults who had been assisting police in looking for the missing girl.

Source: The Mirror