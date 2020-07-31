MMD CALLS FOR A CLOSE WATCH ON GOVERNMENT TO AVOID PRINTING MONEY ILLEGALLY

By Chileshe Mwango

The opposition New Hope MMD says there is need to closely monitor government’s trend in printing money.

Party Vice President Reuben Sambo has told Phoenix News in an interview that with huge local debt distress, the state may be tempted to illegally print money to settle the indebtedness.

Meanwhile, Reverend Sambo has cautioned against further borrowing from the local market as it further exerts pressure on access to money by Small and Medium Entrepreneurs SMEs, and other local businesses as they will be competing for the little available resources with government.

PHOENIX FM NEWS