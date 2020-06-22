By George Zulu

Opposition MMD has expelled nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Mangani Nakachinda.

Nakachinda who was a suspended member of the MMD from 2016 was expelled after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) voted for his expulsion from the former ruling party.

MMD NEC sat in Lusaka on the 20th of June, 2020 and unanimously voted to expel Nakacinda from the party.

According to the expulsion letter, addressed to Nakacinda by party National Secretary Elizabeth Chitika, Nakacinda was expelled after he refused to appear before the disciplinary committee on several occasions.

“Following your exculpatory letter of 2016, we wrote to you on the 15th of November, 2019 inviting you to appear before the disciplinary Committee but you and your agents refused to get the letter. This show of arrogance, insubordination and disregard for the party leadership can not be entertained”, states the letter in part.

Chitika further says Nakacinda has continued holding meetings without the blessings of the party bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

“Furthermore, you have continued holding meetings in Lusaka, Chipata, Luangwa and other places in the country, bringing the name of the party into disrepute and slandering thereby injuring the image of the party and abrogating sections of the Party Constitution which relate to obligations of a member namely Article 10 (a) (c) (d) (h) (j) and (k),” she said.

Chitika has since written the Speaker of the National Assembly about the decision to expel Nakacinda.