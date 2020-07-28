The Ministry of Home Affairs through the Department of National Registration Passport and Citzenship has announced the commencement of the Periodic Mobile Registration Exercise, which will be conducted in two phases.

The first phase of forty (40) days that will begin on 1st August, 2020 will include five (5) provinces namely North Western, Luapula, Eastern, Northern and Copperbelt.

The second phase that will also last forty days (40) from 1 September, 2020 will cover Western, Southern, Muchinga, Central and Lusaka Provinces.

The Periodic Mobile Registration exercise will ensure that citizens, eligible voters and first time voters aquire green national registration cards (NRCs), a key requirement in participating in an election.