PATRIOTIC Front founder member Johnson Mpundu has questioned the motive behind President Edgar Lungu’s appointment of Raphael Nakacinda as water development minister.

Mpundu, also a former member of the PF central committee, said it was shocking that President Lungu had appointed more MMD members in his cabinet.

He said the PF has a lot of members that suffered and sacrificed for the party with late president Michael Sata.

“One can wonder what the motive is. Or is it that President Lungu is forming another PF of MMD members? This is painful to the PF members who worked hard for the party. What has Nakacinda done to be nominated as MP and now as minister? I have nothing against him, but we need to protect the party,” Mpundu said. “There is no way, we can allow President Lungu to sell off the party to the MMD. This we will not stop to speak out because we still believe in the PF. We have loyal PF members of parliament that can be appointed. We have loyal members that are out there and can be appointed. This is killing the spirit of the PF.”

And Mpundu said the scandals that President Lungu has allowed in his government will easily be used to get PF out of power.

He said President Lungu has allowed corruption to be the order of the day in his government.

“Now, when you look at these scandals in government, they all point at President Lungu. He is the leader who should lead the country. So, any of these corruption [issues] going on in his government are on him,” said Mpundu.