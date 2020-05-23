MUSANGU NJAMBA CASTIGATES PF AS HE URGES UPND COUNCILORS NOT TO BE BOUGHT LIKE TOMATOES

Former western province UPND chairman Mr Musangu njamba has castigated the ruling party the PF failing to have a proper agenda to govern the country hence busy destroying and buying upnd councilors in Barotseland like buying tomatoes.

The PF is only busy buying councilors as if they were buying tomatoes on the market, PF is wasting time by engaging in corrupt activities in Barotseland.

Musangu has since appealed to the UPND fraternity in Barotseland to remain strong and united as the go through hard times under the current leadership of PF.

Musangu who was flanked by other UPND councilors who were reported to have resigned from UPND. The councilors also refuted the allegations that they have resigned from the party.

Musangu who also challenged UPND councilors to behave and have sense of maturity because what they are doing is against the good spirit of the land. Musangu who said it is well known that us lozis we do not fall into cheap and corrupt way, so basically there is something fishy going on. Swallow your pride and maintain your reputation because UPND is coming to form a government in the next few months and all of you resigning and getting employed by the PF we a going to prosecute them because it’s illegal and corruption.

– Barotseland Broadcasting Network