By Mutale Mwanza

My response to Kennedy Gondwe’s Video Statement about our interview. A video he posted a few minutes ago.

Let’s be CLEAR !!

I agreed to the interview.

I was okay with being asked uncomfortable questions that were SENT to me via WhatsApp ! However , on camera , Kennedy Gondwe CHANGED his question right on SET.

He asked “ your attackers say you’re a prostitute, are you ? “

That’s in relation to Question number 2. The questions sent to me read as follows :

“

Being a single mum and socialite attracts allegations that you are a prostitute or rather solicit money from men to keep up with your alleged lavish lifestyle. Who pays for your expenses? “

And yet HE changed it on set yet I responded based on how I deemed fit !

Please find attached screen shots and draft questions sent to me by Kennedy Gondwe and show me where in the questions he said I knew about him asking me this :

“ your attackers say you’re a prostitute, are you ? “

Show me please !!!

That was HIS own doing based on his own agenda.

Despite the uncomfortable questions, I still went ahead with the interview and okay’d it !! He has received backlash ( just like me ) but he’s roping me into it as if I was trying to do things for likes which is WRONG !!!!

I never backed down. I still went ahead. I was okay with it. I answered based on how I felt !!!

I therefore had 3 requests afterwards of which he only honored 2.

To remove all questions about my son. To blur out my Then PA in the shot.

My third request was for us to view the episode before releasing it to the public and HE AGREED- yet this was not fulfilled & I was extremely unhappy about this because WE AGREED. He published the video to the public without me viewing it.

Hence I tweeted what I did.

Now, The audio he has released means what exactly? I told him even off camera that he should respect my responses & I joked about the juice ! What is wrong with that ?

I am left to wonder what this man really came for.

I honestly hate this back and forth honestly. It’s draining mwebantu, but at times it’s better to speak truth Kennedy. It was YOU who

Changed the question on set !!!

Period.

Double M