NEW MALAWI PRESIDENT GETS TOUGH, 1st DAY IN OFFICE:

+ FORMER PRESIDENT MUTHARIKA LOSES IMMUNITY

+ POLICE INSPECTOR GENERAL FIRED

+ MALAWI REVENUE AUTHORITY BOSS FIRED

Less than 24 hours after swearing “So Help Me God”, Malawi’s new President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has stripped former President, Peter Mutharika of his immunity to face prosecution.

And to ensure the former brutal regime comes to account for their wanton corruption and dictatorial regime acts, H.E. Dr Chakwera’s first Presidential appointee is Police Inspector General, Dr George Kainja (see picture), firing Duncan Mwapasa.

Immunity has been removed from the former President to face prosecution. Peter Mutharika did not dissolve his Cabinet when he was told to do so few days before presidential Election as per Malawian Constitution.

Secretary to Government has also been booted out.

All former Cabinet Ministers during DPP era have been advised to surrender all ministerial properties including Vehicles they were using by today, Monday 29th June, 2020 by 11AM at Capital Hill.

And Dr Chawera has immediately fired Duncan Mwapasa as Acting Police Inspector Gener and in his place, appointed Dr George Kainja as police IG.

According to the new ruling party’s manifesto, accountability and following up prosecution of all looters and plunders is a priority agenda item to bring Malawi to order and sanity and fight corruption.

Meanwhile, there will be a massive shake up today at Malawi Revenue Authority by the Vice President, Dr Chilima in an effort to fight Corruption in high places. And to bring to book all lawbreakers.

More details to follow today.