Friday 9th April 2021

The Lusaka Magistrate Court yesterday heard that former NDC leader, Chishimba Kambwili’s Company Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services got a ZESCO contract worth K8 Million using a false tax clearance certificate.

Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC-Investigations Officer, Ferguson Kombe says he arrested Dr. Kambwili, his son Mwamba and three others after his investigations revealed that Mwamona Engineering Services obtained a ZESCO contract using the false document.

He added that other revelations were that Dr. Kambwili had more money in his personal account than his usual income including his gratuity from the national assembly.

In this matter, Dr. Kambwili, his son Mwamba, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services, Lukwesa Musonda Brano and Mulenga Makasa Kapilima are charged with; one count of making a document without authority, one count of uttering a false document, two counts of obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretences and 35 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

With the above revelations it’s common sense that Mwamba Kambwili has been technically knocked out from the race of aspiring for Roan Constituency seat.

We don’t need criminality minds in parliament. We therefore appeal to the electoral commission of Zambia to immediately disqualify every aspiring candidate associated with criminality.

We also appeal to Mwamba Kambwili to come out clean on this one