By AGNESS SHAMBOKO

MWIIMBU ACCUSES KAMPYONGO OF UNDERMINING WINA

Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has accused the Ministry of Home Affairs of undermining the Vice President Inonge Wina’s office because of the failure to follow instructions.

Mrs. Wina has on several occasion in Parliament assured that officers in the mobile issuance of national registration cards exercise will go back to different parts of the country to capture those left out in the first phase once funds are available.

Mr. Mwiimbu wanted to know whether it was government’s desire to disenfranchise some citizens from certain parts of the country.

But Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says it was costly to conduct mobile issuance of national registration cards.

Mr. Kampyongo has advised citizens use the district National Registration offices.

This was debate after Vice President Inonge Wina moved a motion to suspend Standing Order 100 of the National Assembly of Zambia to enable the House consider more than one stage of a Bill at the same sitting.