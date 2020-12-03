Mwizukanji “The Manipulator” Plays Victim To Gain Sympathy And Popularity

For months now, social media has been buzzing with news surrounding Kabwe based singer, Elton Mulenga, popularly known as Yo Maps and his ex girlfriend Mwizukanji.

Just when rumors of a possible reconciliation between Bukata’s parents where beginning to surface, Mwizukanji published a phone call recording in which Yo Maps verbally abused with words like “motherf**ker,imbwa iwe” etc…igniting another social media uproar.

However, a recording of the earlier part of the conversation in which the “victim” Mwizukanji verbally assaulted her baby daddy first was released to ZPU by an anonymous source. In this particular recording, the self proclaimed “HUSTLE” queen is heard throwing the first blow in what seemed like a confrontation.