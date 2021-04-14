Col Panji Kaunda has expressed delight that the former ruling party, UNIP has elected a new leader, as his young brother Tilyenji wasn’t leading the party anywhere.

An Col Panji has described the PF as umwana ashumfwa, by going on a suicide mission to pick President Edgar Lungu as its candidate, when he is not even eligible having already served out his second term of office.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said the country needed a third force to offer a better alternative to the ruling PF and opposition UPND.

He said the new UNIP leader Bishop Mwamba was a clean man, and that he hoped he would give the former ruling party a new dimension.

Col Kaunda said the family had been trying to rein-in on Tilyenji, even before their mother, mama Betty Kaunda died.

“As a family we have been telling him to relinquish that position. He insisted on going forward but of course the party wasn’t going anywhere. The party wasn’t going anywhere under his stewardship,” Col Panji said. “For the sake of democracy we need a good clean party.”

However, Col Panji said it delighted him that his brother conceded democratically to the winner, and in the process expressed a practice that was very rare in the country , where the incumbent easily conceded.

Col Panji said the same could not said of the ruling PF, where they ended up electing someone who was not eligible to stand in the 2021 general elections, having…- Daily Revelation