MY UNCLE GBM ACCUSED ME OF BEING AN ILLEGITIMATE TONGA CHILD, CRIES MUCHELEKA … after successfully petitioning Lubansenshi seat

Ruling UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says he will easily win the Lubansenshi seat now that the playing field has been leveled following the eviction of the PF from power.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, after he successfully petitioned the seat won by Kabwe Chewe in the August 2021 general elections, Mucheleka said it was expected that the seat would be nullified based on the “solid” evidence he adduced before the courts.

He said there was massive corruption by the PF candidate and the entire PF throughout the constituency.

“That’s why we told you that PF was a criminal enterprise,” he said.

Mucheleka said he was a victim of the vicious tribal propaganda, including going as far as his opponents saying “HH was a Tonga monster”, and that his own parentage was questioned after being accused of being a Tonga.

“And the person doing that is my own uncle GBM, sayin that I was an illegitimate child, that my mother had an affair with a fictitious Tonga man, and that’s how I was born. He said only he knew as he was my mother’s brother,” Mucheleka said. “My opponent the PF candidate abused the DMMU mealie meal. I was called a lunatic. Even chiefs who are confessing now became involved in politics against me.”

The Lusaka High court today nullified the Lubansenshi seat won by Kabwe Taulo Chewe

