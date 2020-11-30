A TEACHER of Lusaka’s Munali Girls Secondary School has resigned to pursue active politics and predicted that President Edgar Lungu will win the 2021 General Election.

Patrick Samwimbila, who is also National Arts Council (NAC) chairperson, says earlier as a civil servant he was restrained from pursuing active politics and contributing to debates on governance, hence his resignation.

Samwimbila says he has consequently broken his silence on countering misleading statements on national issues allegedly being issued by some politicians.

Credit: ZNBC