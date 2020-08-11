The National Democratic Congress NDC Party youth wing on the Copperbelt has suffered a setback following the resignation of its Ndola District Youth Information and Publicity Secretary.
Moonga Muzandu has called it quits, according to a letter addressed to the Party’s Acting District Chairman.
He said his resignation from the Chishimba Kambwili-led party is with immediate effect adding that the decision taken is purely personal.
“Reasons for my resignation are personal. I want to thank all of you for the good relationship I had with you,” he stated.
Two weeks ago, various functionaries in Chifubu Constituency and those at the District level in Ndola resigned from their positions and joined the Patriotic Front.
THAT IS THE WAY ZAMBIAN BEHAVE AND SOON THEY WILL COME BACK. THEY HAVE JUST GONE TO STUDY PF AND WIN THEM BACK TO OPPOSITION.