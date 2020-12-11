NDOLA WOMAN SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR KILLING GYM INSTRUCTOR BOYFRIEND.

A Ndola woman who murdered her boyfriend, Jeremiah Mbawa, a gym instructor at Solwezi’s Floriana Lodge in December, 2019, by burning him with petrol has been sentenced to death.

Mirriam Chilosha, who was charged with murder in the first count and arson in the second, was angered after she discovered that her boyfriend had engaged another woman.

After burning Jeremiah, Mirrìam ran away and boarded a bus to head back to Ndola but she was arrested.

When the matter came up for sentencing, Judge Pengele sentenced Mirrìam to death.

Credit: Zambian Reports.