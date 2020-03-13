Outspoken Movement for Multi-Party Democracy Youth Prince Ndoyi has advised Dr. Nevers Mumba to be grateful and stop exhibiting high levels of hatred, envy and jealousy to a man who picked him from the Country’s Political dustbin and made him Ambassador to Canada after being unceremoniously fired by Mwanawasa.

Reacting to Nevers Mumba’s Secretary Winnie Zaloumis who said the former Republican President Rupiah Banda was destabilizing the MMD, Ndoyi said Dr Mumba should desist from using his mouthpieces to attack the former President because when no one was willing to look at him it was Rupiah Banda who gave him a second chance by appointing him Ambassador to Canada.

“After Dr Mumba was fired by President Levy Mwanawasa as Vice President and expelled from the party for gross indiscipline, treachery and disloyalty to appointing authority he became a lepper politically. No one wanted to associate with him, but in 2008 when Mr Rupiah Banda became President of Zambia after the unfortunate demise of President Mwanawasa out of pity and with the help of the likes of Lameck Mangani appointed Nevers Mumba ambassador to Canada giving him a second chance at life. This is a man who was finished politically. Today Nevers Mumba has the audacity to smear insults at a man who recacitated his career and image in society.

“He will submerge and drown in his own hatred. Let him guide his workers the likes of Chitika and Zaloumis to refrain from including Rupiah Banda in thier narrow political rhetorics as that only robs him a chance to be taken seriously in his newly found political space,” he said.

He advised Dr Mumba to advise Ms Chitika and Ms Zaloumisi to refrain from including former President in their political discourse because it will force the youths to react.

“We have warned before and we want to warn him again, if that’s the route he has chosen to villify former President Rupiah Banda, he will force us to take him on politically and sadly he will not recover. Today they have gone on a spineless rampage harrasing everybody for vehicles they know not how they were bought and by who.

“How can a former President whose politically inactive destabilize the MMD. Why has he always lumped his failure to run MMD on an innocent man? Why has he held so much hatred and enmity for a man who picked him from the political dustbin with so much contempt. Let him reflect and desist.

“Instead of seeking retribution he has chosen to be confrontational and that will continue to bury him. Before it was Rupiah Banda and Edgar Lungu have hijacked MMD from me. Now it’s Rupiah Banda again. Let him face his real opponents Raphael Nakacinda, Gaston Sichilima and the group of members across the country,” he said