NEWLY RECRUITED NURSE MONICA MWALE HIT BY A CAR WHILST COMING FROM WORK

It is with deep sorrow and sadness that we announce the sudden death of a newly deployed nurse of Chilanga District Hospital.

Monica Mwale was sadly hit by a car Yesterday Wednesday evening as she was coming from work. The car was being driven by a drunk, careless, merciless driver who later sped off leaving the hardworking, friendly, ever-smiling nurse lifeless in a pool of blood.

Monica, who did her nursing course at City University of Science and Technology Main Campus, was one of the 3,000 nurses recruited by government last month and she was scheduled to receive her first salary this June month-end.

Sadly, death has denied her chance to touch her first salary after struggling heavily in primary, secondary and nursing school. Condolences to her family, friends and workmates. Until We Meet Again, Rest In Peace Monica!