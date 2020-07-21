Over months of unconfirmed rumours of the rapper’s pregnancy, the rapper has finally confirmed she was heavily pregnant with her first child to husband Kenneth Zoo Petty, 42.

Nicki Minaj, 37, stunned her fans on Monday as she took to Instagram to reveal her bare baby bump, showing she was heavily pregnant – probably due in coming months.

Decorated in a tiny glitzy string bikini, high heels and a yellow wig, the Anaconda singer kept it simple with her caption without revealing much details about the pregnancy, only writing “Preggers” and a yellow emoji.

Nicki Minaj – real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty – tied the knot with her husband Kenneth Petty in October last year. He is a known, convicted sex offender and was once convicted of manslaughter.

There had been growing rumours Nicki Minaj was pregnant. Especially last month after her music video with the controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, where she appeared potbellied and strategically covering her stomach.

But she neither denied nor confirmed the rumours.

In yet another baby reveal shoot, the dazzling Star Ships singer posted a picture donning gem-encrusted heels and her legs partially covered in white stockings, “I’m in love. Classic Nicki meets the now. #BABYMINAJ.” she captioned the Instagram post.

It’s probably a girl from Nicki’s hashtag.