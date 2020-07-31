Nicki Minaj’s husband does not want to miss the birth of his child.

According to TMZ, Kenneth Petty has submitted legal documents, asking a judge to modify the terms of his pretrial release conditions so he can travel with Nicki periodically on business as her manager and be by her side for the birth of their baby.

Petty registered as a sex offender in California after being arrested for allegedly failing to do so when he moved from New York. As part of the terms of his probation, he has a curfew and his travel is restricted to California.

He is asking the judge to change his release conditions so he can be present if Nicki goes into labor outside his curfew hours. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and pretrial services office have not opposed his request, but a judge will make the final decision.

Petty’s sex offender status stems from a 1995 New York conviction for first-degree attempted rape. He pled not guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California, and a judge recently granted him permission to use the internet.

Earlier this month, Nicki announced that she and Petty were expecting their first child. She is reportedly at least six months pregnant. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” said the mom-to-be.