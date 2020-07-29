THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION

Let’s be honest. All of us have done things in our personal lives that we’re not particularly proud of…but when we are placed in a position of leadership, the rules change.

The Minister Of Education has entangled himself in an embarrassing situation. Under normal circumstances, those images would be dismissed as a careless act by a man with poor judgment ….BUT when that Man is a Minister Of Education it gives us a moment of pause.

The issue here is that he was caught….that’s the difference. When you’re caught in an uncompromising situation you have to face the wrath and the backlash. Please don’t vilify us for asking The President to fire The Minister…If The President ignores The Minister’s antics he is sending a very bad signal to every school in the country.

Every wayward student in the country will refer to The Minister’s images as a crutch and an excuse.

So what’s the lesson here?

No matter how tempting it is…As a Minister in the Government…don’t video tape yourself in an uncompromising scenario. That camera-phone is not your friend…the wrong stroke on your phone will send your content to an unintended recipient. Lets all be extra careful, because the truth is…it can happen to any of us.

SML

FireTheMinisterOfEducation