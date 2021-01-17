NO ONE WILL IMPOUND MY TRUCK WHEN PF BRANDED VEHICLES ARE ALL OVER NDOLA WARNS FRANK TAYALI.

Hon Frank Tayali has dismissed threats alleging that his truck would be impounded. He has told CIC via a phone interview that as per Zambian tradional customs when there is a funeral you cease to do everything until it’s done. He says he has no time to worry about his truck because it was hard earned and it will move as he wishes it to be so without any trouble that whoever wants trouble with him should dare stand in the way. He says RTSA, police or any law agencies have nothing to worry because the truck is clean , it’s his and as a lawyer himself he would not put something in public like that which has no legal backing. That if PF just wants to play politics with him his more than game to respond.

3 PF branded vehicles are moving around in Ndola to what is now reviewed as challenge of the fittest with more joining the race of branding.

Apart from the highly spotted truck Kabush’s aspiring councillor in a certain ward Mr Hitmus Mulengu has joined the race unveiling his branded taxi car in UPND colors saying if PF are doing it UPND should do it as well.

CIC PRESS TEAM